Tandav: HC relief for Amazon official

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted protection from “coercive action” to Aparna Purohit, head, India original content of Amazon, in the FIRs lodged against the makers of web series Tandav.

While reserving the order on Ms. Purohit’s anticipatory bail plea, Justice Siddharth stated, “Till the pronouncement of order no coercive action shall be taken against the applicant.”

An FIR was lodged in Lucknow against the makers of Amazon Prime Video’s new web series on charges of hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus and promoting enmity on grounds of religion.

An FIR was also lodged in Gautam Buddha Nagar on allegations of disturbing communal amity and peace.

The political drama series has Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub in the cast.

Aparna Purohit, head of India originals Amazon Prime Video; Ali Abbas Zafar, director, Tandav web series; Himanshu Krishna Mehra, producer; and Gaurav Solanki, writer, were named in the FIR lodged at Hazratganj police station.