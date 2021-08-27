Other States

Tamil Nadu Governor given additional charge of Punjab

Governor of Tamil Nadu, Banwarilal Purohit. File Photo.
Special Correspondent NEW DELHI 27 August 2021 22:50 IST
Updated: 27 August 2021 22:50 IST

Banwarilal Purohit to also carry out the duties of Administrator of Chandigarh

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appointed Governor of Tamil Nadu, Banwarilal Purohit, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Punjab, in addition to his own duties, from the date he assumes charge. He will continue to discharge his additional duties until regular arrangements are made. He has also been appointed as the Administrator of Union Territory of Chandigarh.

