President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appointed Governor of Tamil Nadu, Banwarilal Purohit, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Punjab, in addition to his own duties, from the date he assumes charge. He will continue to discharge his additional duties until regular arrangements are made. He has also been appointed as the Administrator of Union Territory of Chandigarh.
Tamil Nadu Governor given additional charge of Punjab
Special Correspondent
NEW DELHI,
August 27, 2021 22:50 IST
Special Correspondent
NEW DELHI,
August 27, 2021 22:50 IST
Banwarilal Purohit to also carry out the duties of Administrator of Chandigarh
Banwarilal Purohit to also carry out the duties of Administrator of Chandigarh
Related Articles
Close X
Citing polls in Uttarakhand, Harish Rawat seeks to be relieved as Congress’s Punjab affairs in-charge
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Aug 27, 2021 10:51:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/tamil-nadu-governor-given-additional-charge-of-punjab/article36144584.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story