Tamil Nadu Governor given additional charge of Punjab

Governor of Tamil Nadu, Banwarilal Purohit. File Photo.  

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appointed Governor of Tamil Nadu, Banwarilal Purohit, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Punjab, in addition to his own duties, from the date he assumes charge. He will continue to discharge his additional duties until regular arrangements are made. He has also been appointed as the Administrator of Union Territory of Chandigarh.


