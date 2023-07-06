HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Tamasha’ not democracy: Kapil Sibal on Maharashtra developments

The remarks by Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal came after NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight others were inducted into the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government

July 06, 2023 10:51 am | Updated 10:51 am IST - New Delh

PTI
Rajys Sabha MP Kapil Sibal. File

Rajys Sabha MP Kapil Sibal. File | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

i

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday (July 6) dubbed the political developments in Maharashtra as a "tamasha", and said the law seems to allow it.

He also said the political developments were about "loaves of power" and not people.

The remarks by Mr. Sibal, a noted advocate, came after NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight others were inducted into the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government.

Editorial | Smoke and mirrors: on the political games in Maharashtra

Ajit Pawar pulled off a stunning revolt in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday, triggering a vertical split, and joined hands with the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra to become the Deputy Chief Minister.

In a tweet, Mr. Sibal said, "Maharashtra politics, this is not democracy. It's a 'Tamasha'& The law seems to allow it! It is about the loaves of power, not people!"

ALSO READ
Both NCP factions seek disqualification of the other on defection: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said he aspired to become the CM of the State and also took a jibe at NCP chief Sharad Pawar asking his 83-year-old uncle when will he retire from active politics, as the rebel leader appeared to be ahead in the numbers game for control of the NCP after its vertical split.

The warring Pawar camps held separate meetings in Mumbai in a show of strength.

As many as 32 of the 53 Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs attended the meeting called by the Ajit Pawar group, while 18 MLAs were present at the conclave addressed by Sharad Pawar, sources in both factions said.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / state politics / political development

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.