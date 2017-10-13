Talwar couple likely to be released from Dasna jail on October 16

The Talwar couple, who have been acquitted in the 2008 murder case of their teenage daughter Aarushi and their domestic help Hemraj, are likely to be released from the Dasna jail in Ghaziabad on October 16.

“There is no possibility of release of Rajesh and Nupur Talwar from Dasna Jail today as we have not received the court order copy so far. Their release may take place on Monday as tomorrow is second Saturday,” lawyer of the Talwars’ Tanvir Mir Ahmed told PTI. The Talwars have been lodged in Dasna jail since November 2013 in connection with the twin murders.

Also read: Aarushi murder case trial judge acted like a film director, says HC | ‘No conclusive evidence against the Talwars’

Dasna jail superintendent Dadhiram Maurya said, “We have not received the court order as yet. We will release them once we get it.” He said there were two methods to complete the process of releasing a prisoner from jail. “Either the Allahabad High Court sends its order copy directly to jail authorities or it is sent through the CBI court concerned which awarded them life sentence,” he said.

“In 99% cases we get order copy through post. If we are handed over the hard copy of the order we will release them,” Mr. Maurya added.

The Allahabad High Court on October 12 acquitted the Talwars in the case, saying neither the circumstances nor the evidence was enough to hold them guilty.