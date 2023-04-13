Talks are on for merger with NPP in Meghalaya: PDF leader

April 13, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Shillong

Talks are going on to merge the People's Democratic Front, an ally of the ruling coalition in Meghalaya, with the NPP ahead of the May 10 poll to Sohiong Assembly seat where the election was adjourned in February, a PDF leader said on April 13.

Currently, the PDF has two MLAs — Banteidor Lyngdoh and Gavin M Mylliem — in the Assembly.

“Talks are on to merge with the NPP. We will take a call at the right time,” Mr. Lyngdoh, the PDF working president, told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the proposed merger takes place, the strength of the National People's Party led by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will increase to 28 in the current 59-member House.

Apart from Mr. Sangma's NPP and the PDF, other constituents of the ruling coalition are United Democratic Party with 11 legislators, BJP and Hill State People’s Democratic Party with two each besides two Independents.

Elections to the 59 Assembly seats were held on February 27.

Poll to the Sohiong Assembly seat was adjourned after the demise of H. D. R. Lyngdoh, former State Home Minister and a candidate of the UDP for the constituency.

Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer F. R. Kharkongor said the poll process for the Assembly segment has started, and the last date for filing nomination papers has been fixed on April 20.

The counting of votes will be held on May 13, he added.