Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Why is J&K’s delimitation exercise significant?

Nistula Hebbar May 08, 2022 19:34 IST

In this episode of Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar, we discuss the latest notifications issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation Commission.

The Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation Commission has notified the new boundaries, names and number of Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, paving the way for the first-ever Assembly elections in the Union Territory that was carved out of the erstwhile State of J&K in 2019. The new Assembly would have 90 seats, 47 in Kashmir and 43 in Jammu, which was an increase from the earlier 83, with six of the additional seats being in Jammu and one in Kashmir. Why is Jammu and Kashmir’s delimitation exercise significant? Why are the political parties in the area unhappy with it?



