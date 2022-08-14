Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | What went down in Bihar politics?

Nistula Hebbar August 14, 2022 20:30 IST

Political history repeated itself in Bihar after five years when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar did a turnaround and joined hands again with the Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal. This time, he parted ways with the BJP and was elected leader of the RJD-led mahagathbandhan (grand alliance). In this episode of Talking Politics, we break down the current political upheaval in the State of Bihar and analyze its impact on national politics.



