Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | What went down in Bihar politics?
In this episode of Talking Politics, Nistula Hebbar breaks down the current political upheaval in the State of Bihar and analyzes its impact on national politics.
Political history repeated itself in Bihar after five years when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar did a turnaround and joined hands again with the Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal. This time, he parted ways with the BJP and was elected leader of the RJD-led mahagathbandhan (grand alliance).
In this episode of Talking Politics, we break down the current political upheaval in the State of Bihar and analyze its impact on national politics.
