Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | What led to the political crisis in Maharashtra?

Nistula Hebbar June 26, 2022 20:30 IST

In this episode of Talking Politics, we examine the current political crisis in Maharashtra and understand how the Shiv Sena found itself in this situation.

The Shiv Sena, part of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, is headed for a massive split. Nearly 37 MLAs have shifted camp to join Eknath Shinde against the leadership of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. In this episode of Talking Politics, we will examine the current political crisis in Maharashtra and understand how the Shiv Sena found itself in this situation.



