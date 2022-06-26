Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | What led to the political crisis in Maharashtra?
In this episode of Talking Politics, we examine the current political crisis in Maharashtra and understand how the Shiv Sena found itself in this situation.
The Shiv Sena, part of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, is headed for a massive split. Nearly 37 MLAs have shifted camp to join Eknath Shinde against the leadership of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
