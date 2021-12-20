Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | What does the BJP-Amarinder alliance signify?

20 December 2021 19:40 IST

A video analysing party prospects in the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections

The BJP has announced an alliance with Amarinder Singh for the 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections. This has opened up a four-pronged battle in the State, with other parties like Shiromani Akali Dal, Congress and AAP in the fray. What are the contours of this alliance? What does it mean for the State?

