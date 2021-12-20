The BJP has announced an alliance with Amarinder Singh for the 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections. This has opened up a four-pronged battle in the State, with other parties like Shiromani Akali Dal, Congress and AAP in the fray. What are the contours of this alliance? What does it mean for the State?
Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | What does the BJP-Amarinder alliance signify?
Samajwadi Party's alliances and acquisitions before the 2022 U.P. polls | Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar
A video analysing party prospects in the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections
