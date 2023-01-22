Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Rajasthan Congress Crisis | What is Sachin Pilot’s end game?

January 22, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has been attacking the Congress government in the state headed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. In his public meetings, called the Kisan Sammelan, Mr Pilot has raised the issues of paper leaks, corruption cases, and lack of compensation to farmers.

This is the latest twist in the Rajasthan Congress crisis, which has been haunting the party for a few years.

In this episode of Talking Politics, Nistula Hebbar tracks Sachin Pilot’s attacks on the Ashok Gehlot government and analysis his next political move.