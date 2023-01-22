HamberMenu
Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Rajasthan Congress Crisis | What is Sachin Pilot’s end game?

Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Video Credit: Production- Kivleen Kaur Sahni

In this episode of Talking Politics, Nistula Hebbar tracks Sachin Pilot’s attacks on the Ashok Gehlot government and analyzes his next political move

January 22, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST

Nistula Hebbar
Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has been attacking the Congress government in the state headed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. In his public meetings, called the Kisan Sammelan, Mr Pilot has raised the issues of paper leaks, corruption cases, and lack of compensation to farmers.

This is the latest twist in the Rajasthan Congress crisis, which has been haunting the party for a few years.

In this episode of Talking Politics, Nistula Hebbar tracks Sachin Pilot’s attacks on the Ashok Gehlot government and analysis his next political move.

