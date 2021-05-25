Other States

Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Post-poll violence in West Bengal

Nistula Hebbar 25 May 2021 12:48 IST
Updated: 25 May 2021 12:49 IST

A video discussing the face-off between parties in West Bengal after the Assembly Election results were announced

In this episode of Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar, we discuss the spate of post-poll violence rocking West Bengal after the Assembly Election results were announced. After the results of the Assembly Elections were announced, Opposition accused the Trinamool Congress of perpetrating violence against party cadre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his concern about the law-and-order situation in the State. What is the reason for this face-off?

