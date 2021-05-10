Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Himanta Biswa Sarma is Assam's new CM

10 May 2021 19:28 IST

A video on BJP choosing Himanta Biswa Sarma as Assam's 15th Chief Minister

In this week's episode of Talking Politics, our Political Editor Nistula Hebbar analyses Himanta Biswa Sarma being sworn in as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam, succeeding Sarbananda Sonowal.

Six years ago, 52-year-old Mr. Sarma quit the Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after a fallout with former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

What lead the BJP to choose Mr. Sarma over Mr. Sonowal? What next for Mr. Sonowal?

