10 May 2021 19:28 IST
Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Himanta Biswa Sarma is Assam's new CM
A video on BJP choosing Himanta Biswa Sarma as Assam's 15th Chief Minister
In this week's episode of Talking Politics, our Political Editor Nistula Hebbar analyses Himanta Biswa Sarma being sworn in as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam, succeeding Sarbananda Sonowal.
Six years ago, 52-year-old Mr. Sarma quit the Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after a fallout with former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.
What lead the BJP to choose Mr. Sarma over Mr. Sonowal? What next for Mr. Sonowal?