Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Explained | Rajasthan Congress Crisis

Explained | Rajasthan Congress Crisis

The road to elect the new Congress President went through a difficult patch in Rajasthan. The state saw a massive rebellion by MLA's close to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who was considered for the top role initially.

This upturned the plans of the Congress high command to not just choose a new party President, but also to appoint a new Chief Minister in Rajasthan.

In this episode of Talking Politics, Nistula Hebbar explains the political crisis that had gripped the Congress in Rajasthan and its political consequences for the party.


