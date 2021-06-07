Other States

Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | BJP gets ready for U.P. polls 2022

Nistula Hebbar 07 June 2021 20:04 IST
Updated: 07 June 2021 20:04 IST

A video discussing the Bharatiya Janata Party's 2022 U.P. Assembly election campaign

In this episode of Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar, we discuss the #BJP kick-starting preparations for the election cycle in 2022, when several Assembly elections are to take place, including in #UttarPradesh.

In Uttar Pradesh, there is much unrest within the party, with several MLAs having publicly written to Chief Minister #YogiAdityanath on the many ways in which the administration had failed to respond to the pandemic.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In National Videos Multimedia The Evening Wrap Other States
election
Uttar Pradesh
state politics
politics