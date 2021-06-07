Other States
07 June 2021 20:04 IST
Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | BJP gets ready for U.P. polls 2022
A video discussing the Bharatiya Janata Party's 2022 U.P. Assembly election campaign
In this episode of Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar, we discuss the #BJP kick-starting preparations for the election cycle in 2022, when several Assembly elections are to take place, including in #UttarPradesh.
In Uttar Pradesh, there is much unrest within the party, with several MLAs having publicly written to Chief Minister #YogiAdityanath on the many ways in which the administration had failed to respond to the pandemic.