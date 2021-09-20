Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Amarinder Singh's exit and what next for Punjab?

20 September 2021 22:45 IST

What does Amarinder Singh's resignation mean for the Congress before the 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections?

In this episode of Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar, we turn our focus to the State of Punjab. Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as the chief minister of Punjab following months of infighting between him and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

This development comes months before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. It is also similar to other instances of chief ministers being replaced across the country.

