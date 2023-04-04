Talk of my party being the BJP’s B-team in J&K is nonsense, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

April 04, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Ghulam Nabi Azad, who ended his five-decade-old association with the Congress to launch his own Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) last year, said that the talk of his party being a B-team of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jammu and Kashmir was “nonsense”.

However, in a conversation with The Hindu on Tuesday, he refused to categorically rule out the possibility of a future post-poll alliance with any party, including the BJP.

In his autobiography Azaad, being released on Wednesday, the former Congress stalwart — who has written about his close association with Indira Gandhi and her sons, Sanjay and Rajiv — referred to his personal rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite being the Leader of the Opposition (LoP).

“Throughout my speeches, I found Modi to be a great listener. Not even once did he rebut my arguments or speak against me, inside or outside Parliament. He would always remain calm, though he would taunt me by making some political references. But he never attacked me personally. This may also have been because, unlike other leaders, I would not call the PM or other members of the ruling party names or abuse them,” Mr. Azad wrote in his book.

‘Statehood is priority’

Ahead of the book’s launch, the former Chief Minister of J&K told The Hindu that his priority was to restore Statehood, adding that his party would not ally with any other party before the election.

Asked if he would rule out any alliance with the BJP even in the future, he said, “I don’t want comment now what can happen post election. What is more important for us right now is restoration of Statehood, and [reserving] land and employment only for the locals and not for outsiders.”

“Before the elections, it is not politically wise for any political party to say they will go with A or B. As of now, I think I will have to go alone. Who knew in Punjab, Aam Admi Party will make the Akalis and the Congress disappear. If AAP can happen in Punjab, why can’t my party happen in Jammu and Kashmir?” he added.

Security rationale

Mr. Azad also responded to criticism that the BJP-led government has allowed him to stay in his Lutyens Delhi bungalow even two years after he retired from the Rajya Sabha in February 2021, even while it served an eviction notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi within days of his disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

“When I was the Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister in 1994, I went to stay at my in-laws’ house. There was huge security as a Union Minister but at midnight, militants had come to the neighbouring house and from there, they launched a rocket launcher at my room and the first building was blown away. Since then, we have been told not stay in any colony and [to] stay within protected four walls,” Mr. Azad said, adding that there had been 26 attempts on his life while he was J&K CM.

Those who talk about his equation with the Prime Minister or his availing government accommodation do not understand the “ABC of politics or security”, he said.

On Article 370

On the question of the restoration of J&K’s special status under Article 370, he said, “No State Government can undo and restore it, the government of India has to do it. Either Prime Minister Narendra Modi can do it or the Supreme Court. Why should Mr. Modi do it, because he is taking credit for it. And the Supreme Court has had one hearing in four years.”