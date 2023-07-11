Talk of India being ‘Mother of Democracy’ meaningless, says Akhilesh Yadav

July 11, 2023 11:03 am | Updated 11:03 am IST - Lucknow

After Uttar Pradesh police registered a case against Samajwadi Party (SP) worker Ajay Yadav alias Ajay Fauji and four others for masquerading as vegetable vendors drawing attention over an alleged price rise and protecting tomatoes at a vegetable shop in Varanasi, the SP president Akhilesh Yadav on July 10 lashed out at the ruling BJP alleging if in the most important parliamentary constituency of the country, there is no place for healthy sarcasm then the talk of India being ‘Mother of Democracy’ seems meaningless.

“In a country where there is no place for healthy sarcasm, it should be understood that the power which scares others is itself scared. The talk of ‘Mother of Democracy’ seems like a meaningless phrase in this environment. If this is the condition of democracy in the most important parliamentary constituency of the country, then what will happen in the rest of the country,” said Mr. Yadav on Twitter.

The police registered a case at the Lanka police station in Varanasi on five people including SP worker Ajay Yadav alias Ajay Fauji for deliberate and malicious acts on Sunday. The SP worker put up posters that tomatoes are turning red with anger due to rising inflation and tomato robbers are active in the whole country and State.

“We have registered a case under sections 505 (2) creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will, 153-A and 295-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Some of the accused are absconding in the case,” said Sub-Inspector Mithilesh Kumar of Lanka Police Station to The Hindu.