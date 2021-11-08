Taliban mentality won’t be tolerated, says Yogi Adityanath

U.P. CM visits Kairana, rakes up ‘exodus’ of Hindus

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday invoked the ‘exodus’ of Hindus from Kairana a few years ago, telling people in the western Uttar Pradesh town that those who shoot at traders now will be dispatched to the “next world”.

At a public meeting in Kairana, he slammed the “Taliban mentality” saying it will not be accepted in the State.

He also attacked the Opposition saying they did not act when the houses of Hindus were being burnt and innocent youths killed in Muzaffarnagar, referring to the communal riots there in 2013.

The alleged exodus from Kairana was a big issue in the 2017 State Assembly elections as the BJP claimed then that scores of Hindu families had left the town after receiving threats from criminals.

The claim, however, was contested by others.

Ahead of next year’s Assembly elections, Mr. Adityanath visited the town and promised compensation to some families who were allegedly forced to leave it between 2014 and 2016.

Mr. Adityanath said Muzaffarnagar riots and the ‘exodus’ are not election issues for the BJP.

‘Issue of identity’

These are issues of our identity, honour and glory, he said.

“The criminals who had forced the traders and residents of Kairana to flee had in the past four-and-half-years been forced to flee themselves.

“No criminal has the courage to walk with his head held high. And if a criminal dares to shoot a trader or a citizen, then the bullet will hit him and will send him to next world [doosre lok].”

Promising exemplary punishment to criminals, the CM said nobody will be allowed to spread anarchy, incite riots and play with the honour of women.

Those who support the “Taliban mentality” will not be accepted, he said.

“It [Taliban] makes the life of sisters and daughters hellish and violates the fundamental rights of citizens. This will not be accepted at all in U.P.,” the CM said.

The CM also alleged that people who opposed the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya were ‘happy’ over the riots in Muzaffarnagar and the ‘exodus’ from Kairana.

“When there is Taliban rule in Afghanistan, they raise slogans. But we will not allow Talibanisation at all. And whoever supports the Taliban in U.P., the Government will deal with them sternly,” the CM said launching several developmental projects.

The CM said he had come to the district in 2017 and promised to give better and secure atmosphere.

The then MP Hukum Singh had raised the issue of Kairana, he said, adding that on the demands of the locals he had got the police outpost strengthened and now laid the foundation of a PAC battalion camp worth ₹250 crores.

“When we were not in power, then also we had said we will not accept such cowardly acts. When we came in power, we worked on zero tolerance towards criminals. In the past four years of the BJP Government, a secure atmosphere has been given.”

Attacking the Opposition, he said they could not see when houses of the Hindus were burnt and innocent youths were killed in Muzaffarnagar. They used to honour the rioters, he alleged.

Mr. Adityanath also said those who worked to destroy Kairana, a centre of business and classical music, will meet the same fate of Maricha and Subahu, the mythological demons mentioned in the Ramayana.

He also met some families who had migrated from Kairana between 2014 and 2016, allegedly after received extortion threats.

He claimed that the town is not known for criminal activities now as the process for rapid development has started.

“A bypass road is being built to avoid traffic jam. Industrialisation has started here and locals are getting jobs,” the CM told reporters, adding that everyone will benefit by government schemes that are not aimed at ‘appeasement’.

He laid the foundation stone of the PAC battalion camp, where 1,278 personnel will be posted. He inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth ₹425 crore.