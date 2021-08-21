Taliban defaming Islam, says Ajmer dargah head

Reign of terror opposed to Islamic principles: Syed Zainul Abedin

Indian Muslims would never support the ideology espoused by the Taliban because they were “defaming Islam” and distorting the religious principles, Syed Zainul Abedin, spiritual head of the Ajmer dargah, said on Saturday.

Mr. Abedin, who claims to be the hereditary trustee of the historic shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, said the Taliban were in fact promoting hatred against Muslims around the world by their “dictatorial activities” ever since they captured Kabul and all major cities in Afghanistan.

“Taliban have started their nefarious activities even before the formation of a government and let loose a reign of terror on the pretext of enforcing the Shariah. This is in complete opposition to the Islamic principles laid down by the Prophet and the four rightly guided Caliphs,” Mr. Abedin said in a statement issued in Ajmer.

Mr Abedin said the Taliban were misinterpreting the Islamic laws to serve their own agenda of retaining power.