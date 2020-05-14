Other States

Take relief measures for middle class, farmers: Priyanka Gandhi tells Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. File

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. File  

Pandemic has affected everyone financially, she says

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in which she suggested relief measures for the middle class, small traders, farmers and craftsmen to help them tide over the crisis created by the lockdown and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also read: Contempt for labour: On dilution of labour laws

Ms. Vadra suggested that interest on home loans be waived off, EMIs be suspended for six months and power bills of farmers and the MSMEs be waived off.

She also demanded that the government give a 100% guarantee of procurement of the farm produce and loan waiver.

“Shikshamitra, Asha workers, rozgar sevaks should be provided bonuses and weavers and craftsmen should be given ₹12,000 each apart from waiver on electricity bills.”

Also read: U.P. clears ordinance exempting businesses from labour laws

Noting that the pandemic has affected everyone financially as people are without jobs, she urged the government to help them in this hour of need.

The Congress leader also offered condolences on the demise of Yogi Adityanath’s father.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2020 3:18:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/take-relief-measures-for-middle-class-farmers-priyanka-tells-up-cm/article31578401.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY