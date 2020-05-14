Take relief measures for middle class, farmers: Priyanka Gandhi tells Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in which she suggested relief measures for the middle class, small traders, farmers and craftsmen to help them tide over the crisis created by the lockdown and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms. Vadra suggested that interest on home loans be waived off, EMIs be suspended for six months and power bills of farmers and the MSMEs be waived off.

She also demanded that the government give a 100% guarantee of procurement of the farm produce and loan waiver.

“Shikshamitra, Asha workers, rozgar sevaks should be provided bonuses and weavers and craftsmen should be given ₹12,000 each apart from waiver on electricity bills.”

Noting that the pandemic has affected everyone financially as people are without jobs, she urged the government to help them in this hour of need.

The Congress leader also offered condolences on the demise of Yogi Adityanath’s father.