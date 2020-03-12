Take call on additional forces for civic polls, Bengal Governor tells SEC

Kolkata

12 March 2020 21:20 IST

Ensure violence that took place in 2018 panchayat elections is not repeated, says Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday wrote to State Election Commissioner Saurabh Kumar Das urging him “to take pre-emptive and timely call as regards seeking assistance of additional force/s other than police by invoking your authority” for the coming civic polls. Mr. Dhankhar assured him that the “same would receive highest priority and consideration as purity of elections is at the heart of democratic process”.

The Governor had met Mr. Das on February 27 and urged him to take all steps to ensure that there is “no violence and the kind of scenario noticed in the panchayat elections held in May 2018”.

“The Commission has been urged to dispel fears and impressions that it is an extension of the government and must engage in effective dialogue with all stakeholders with an open mind, including on fixing the dates for polls,” a press release from the Raj Bhavan said.

The Governor urged it to “evolve a contingent plan to antidote a potentially disturbing scenario and take timely steps to ensure that unwholesome spectacle of past is not revisited”. He reminded Mr. Das that, “the earlier background in 2013 and 2018 had several worrisome aspects and polls then were marred by violence and democratic fabric was tainted”.

The issue of deployment of Central forces has been a crucial issue for the conduct of local elections. Earlier, the Commission had approached the courts seeking deployment of Central forces for local polls. They were not deployed in 2018 in the rural polls and the elections witnessed widespread violence.