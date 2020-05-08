Take back changes in labour laws: Priyanka

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has demanded that the Uttar Pradesh government take back its decision to exempt businesses and industries in the State from most of the labour laws for the next three years.

Ms. Vadra said the State government should “immediately annul” the changes made to the labour laws.

“You are not prepared to help the labourers. You are not providing their families any security shield. And now you are making a law to crush their rights,” Ms. Vadra said in a tweet in Hindi.

The labourers are builders of the nation, not your hostage, she told Mr. Adityanath.

The Uttar Pradesh government has cleared an ordinance exempting businesses and industries from labour laws, except for a handful, for the next three years as a measure to get the State’s industrial activities back on track in wake of the COVID-19 crisis.