Other States

Take back changes in labour laws: Priyanka

‘U.P. government crushing their rights’

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has demanded that the Uttar Pradesh government take back its decision to exempt businesses and industries in the State from most of the labour laws for the next three years.

Ms. Vadra said the State government should “immediately annul” the changes made to the labour laws.

“You are not prepared to help the labourers. You are not providing their families any security shield. And now you are making a law to crush their rights,” Ms. Vadra said in a tweet in Hindi.

The labourers are builders of the nation, not your hostage, she told Mr. Adityanath.

The Uttar Pradesh government has cleared an ordinance exempting businesses and industries from labour laws, except for a handful, for the next three years as a measure to get the State’s industrial activities back on track in wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 8, 2020 11:56:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/take-back-changes-in-labour-laws-priyanka/article31538845.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY