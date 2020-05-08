Take back changes in labour laws: Priyanka

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has demanded that the Uttar Pradesh government take back its decision to exempt businesses and industries in the State from most of the labour laws for the next three years.
Ms. Vadra said the State government should “immediately annul” the changes made to the labour laws.
“You are not prepared to help the labourers. You are not providing their families any security shield. And now you are making a law to crush their rights,” Ms. Vadra said in a tweet in Hindi.
The labourers are builders of the nation, not your hostage, she told Mr. Adityanath.
The Uttar Pradesh government has cleared an ordinance exempting businesses and industries from labour laws, except for a handful, for the next three years as a measure to get the State’s industrial activities back on track in wake of the COVID-19 crisis.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.