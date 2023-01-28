HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Take action against TISS students for screening BBC documentary: Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar

However, the Progressive Students’ Forum announced the screening on campus on Saturday and condemned the administration’s decision

January 28, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - MUMBAI

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande
Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar. File

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar. File | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mumbai chief and MLA Ashish Shelar on January 28, 2023 sought police action against the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) students, who were allegedly planning to screen the controversial BBC documentary on 2002 Godhra riots, ‘India: The Modi Question’, on the campus.

“I urge the police to act or else we will have to step in,” he warned.

Mr. Shelar, who is also the treasurer of the BCCI, said that it was a bogus documentary. “Whoever is determined to show it in public is escalating tensions, which will lead to law and order situation,” he said.

The institute should immediately stop the students from screening the documentary, the MLA demanded.

On Friday, the administration of TISS issued a circular asking students to refrain from any such activity that ‘may disturb the academic environment and jeopardise the peace and harmony on the campus.’

The circular further read: “It has come to our notice that some groups of students are planning to screen the BBC documentary that has created disturbance in some parts of the country. Some plan to organise gatherings to protest against related developments in a few universities. This is to inform all the students that the Institute has not permitted any such screening and gatherings, which may disturb the academic environment and jeopardise the peace and harmony in our campuses.”

“Any action by students against the advisory will be dealt with strictly as per the rules. We advise all students to refrain from engaging in any such activities in contravention to this advisory,” the circular read.

However, the Progressive Students’ Forum (PSF) announced the screening on campus on Saturday. It condemned the administration’s decision.

Related Topics

Maharashtra

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.