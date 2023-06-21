ADVERTISEMENT

Take action against Raut: Maharashtra Legislative Council Chief

June 21, 2023 04:02 am | Updated June 20, 2023 10:42 pm IST - MUMBAI

In February, Sanjay Raut was served a breach of privilege notice for calling State legislature “Chor Mandal”, following a privilege motion moved by a BJP MLC member

The Hindu Bureau

The Chief of Maharashtra Legislative Council’s privilege committee, Prasad Lad, has instructed the Council Secretary to take action against Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut, following a breach of privilege motion filed by a BJP legislator.

Mr. Lad has requested that the matter be forwarded to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

In February, Mr. Raut was served a breach of privilege notice for calling the Maharashtra legislature “Chor Mandal” (council of thieves), following a privilege motion moved by BJP MLC member Ram Shinde.

“The issue is pending before you for quite some time. I request you to take an appropriate decision and send the matter urgently to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha who is also the Vice-President of the country,” Mr. Lad stated in a letter written to the Legislative Council Secretary.

He emphasised the need for appropriate action against Mr. Raut for allegedly disrespecting the legislative Houses.

Mr. Lad also stated that the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly had received a similar breach of privilege motion against Mr. Raut and it had been sent to the Rajya Sabha Chairman on April 6.

In March, Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe referred the breach of privilege notice against Mr. Raut to Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar after terming the Rajya Sabha member’s response to it as “unsatisfactory”.

In May, Mr. Dhankar referred the matter to the Rajya Sabha privileges committee for further consideration.

