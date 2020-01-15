‘Take action against Bajwa for revolt against CM’

Punjab Ministers on Tuesday demanded disciplinary action by the Congress leadership against party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa for raising a banner of revolt against Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on public platforms.

Ahead of the Cabinet meeting here on Tuesday, senior party leaders pointed out that despite repeated pleas asking Mr. Bajwa to express his opinions within the party forum, he continued to criticise Capt. Amarinder and his government in media and other platforms.

‘Wrong message’

The Ministers also accused Mr. Bajwa of playing into the hands of the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Aam Aadmi Party by pitching himself against his own party leadership.

A statement on behalf of the Ministers, which included Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, Charanjit Singh Channi, Brahm Mohindra and Manpreet Singh Badal among others, said that such rebellion, if not nipped in the bud, could send the wrong message down the rank and file of the Punjab Congress.

While the Congress was run on democratic principles, where every member had a say, such public display of difference of opinion and mutinous declarations from a senior member were detrimental to the interest of the party, said the Ministers, adding that under no circumstances could this kind of behaviour be tolerated or allowed to continue.