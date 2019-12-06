Taj: SC nod for environmental clearance

The Supreme Court on Friday permitted the Uttar Pradesh government and other authorities to grant environmental clearances to various projects such as drinking water supply, sewerage treatment plant and drainage system at the Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ).
The top court, on March 22 last year, had ordered ‘status quo’ (maintenance of existing condition) with regard to granting of ECs to various projects by authorities in TTZ till the time the vision document on protection and preservation of Taj Mahal and surrounding environment was filed by the U.P. government.
A bench comprising Chief Justice S.A .Bobde and Justices B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant modified its earlier order after taking note of the fact that the State government has complied with the direction by filing the vision document.
