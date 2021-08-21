Other States

Taj Mahal reopens for night viewing

After remaining closed for over a year for night viewing, the Taj Mahal will open from August 21 for visitors who want to explore the marble monument under moonlight, officials said on Friday.

Night viewing of the monument had closed on March 17, 2020 during the first lockdown due to COVID-19.

ASI Superintending Archaeologist (Agra Circle) Vasant Kumar Swarnkar said that night viewing will be allowed on August 21, 23 and 24 as the monument is closed every week on Friday and the lockdown is in effect on Sunday.

He said there are three time slots for visitors. From 8:30-9 pm, 9-9:30 pm and from 9:30-10 pm.


