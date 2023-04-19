“Tacky” ideas for Srinagar smart city project draw flak from J&K parties

April 19, 2023 02:38 am | Updated April 18, 2023 07:31 pm IST - SRINAGAR

There is growing criticism among the regional parties over the “poor ideation” and “tacky material” used for the ₹980-crore Smart City Project in Srinagar, as it nears completion in the capital city of Jammu and Kashmir.

Former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday pointed out the poor material used for tiles. “Traditional and heritage style of architecture and planning is being replaced by hideous tiles seen in public toilets. Sad to see beautiful ‘divar’ stones demolished to make way for tacky and distasteful planning. Urban landscaping can be done without destroying our traditional aesthetics,” Ms. Mufti said.

Highlighting the excavations in the city, Ms. Mufti said, “Half of Srinagar is excavated for a ‘Smart City’ by reducing motorable roads to increase pedestrian paths, which isn’t just causing a harrowing inconvenience, but also comes at the cost of aesthetics.”

The damage done to chinars, which granted character of an avenue to the city streets, has also come under severe criticism.

“Is Srinagar city being ‘smartened’ with this blatant chopping of chinars? These green monuments are the script of our past and future. Everything that defines Kashmir is being erased. Why this obsession with ‘changing the face’ of Kashmir,” National Conference (NC) spokesman Imran Nabi Dar said.

Earlier, J&K Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari also criticised the project. “The project is being completed with the upcoming G20 meeting in mind. The carriageway has been reduced without consulting people or experts. The project doesn’t seem to be ideated for the people of Kashmir. We don’t know who the people behind it are and what their expertise is,” Mr. Bukhari said.

The project aims to build pedestrian pathways, markets, cycling tracks and smart traffic regulation. The thrust areas have been on smart street-lighting; multi-level parking; sports infrastructure; water transport system in the Jhelum river; installation of ornamental LED lighting around Dal lake; pedestrian walkways and footpath; and riverbank development.

