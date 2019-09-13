Tabrez Ansari’s wife demands CBI probe into his death

The wife of Jharkhand lynching case victim Tabrez Ansari demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident saying she did not have faith in the investigation being carried out by the district police.

She also sought restoration of murder charge against the accused while reacting to the scaling down of charges from Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC to Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC against the 11 named accused.

Ansari (24) was beaten up with rods while tied to a pole and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ over an alleged theft on June 17 at Dhatkidih villager under Seraikela police station. He had died on June 22.

“I strongly demand a CBI probe into the incident of lynching of my husband as I have no faith in the investigation by the district police,” said 19-year-old Shaista Parveen.

Ms. Parveen asked why the police did not shift her husband to a hospital after the assault instead of sending him to jail. “I will not accept anything less than death sentence against the prime accused and life term for the other accused,” she said.

Altogether 13 people were named accused in the case. While the police have chargesheeted 11 of them, the probe is under way against two.

Asked whether she has demanded for CBI inquiry in writing, Ms. Parveen said she has raised the issue before media and is contemplating to write about it to the authorities concerned. She also said that no compensation has been given to her.