TA jawan missing in J&K, his burnt vehicle found

Srinagar

03 August 2020 10:12 IST

Officials suspect he might have been kidnapped by militants.

A Territorial Army (TA) jawan has gone missing and his vehicle has been found burnt in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

A vehicle registered in the name of Muzzaffar Manzoor, a resident of Shopian district, was set ablaze by unknown persons at Rambhama area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district late on the night of August 2, the officials said.

They said Mr. Manzoor served in the Territorial Army and could not be contacted.

The officials said they suspect that he might have been kidnapped by militants, adding that efforts were on to trace him.