Other States

TA jawan missing in J&K, his burnt vehicle found

Officials suspect he might have been kidnapped by militants.

A Territorial Army (TA) jawan has gone missing and his vehicle has been found burnt in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

Officials suspect he might have been kidnapped by militants.

A vehicle registered in the name of Muzzaffar Manzoor, a resident of Shopian district, was set ablaze by unknown persons at Rambhama area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district late on the night of August 2, the officials said.

They said Mr. Manzoor served in the Territorial Army and could not be contacted.

The officials said they suspect that he might have been kidnapped by militants, adding that efforts were on to trace him.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 3, 2020 10:12:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/ta-jawan-missing-in-jk-his-burnt-vehicle-found/article32257041.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY