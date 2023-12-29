SYL issue - Haryana Congress accuses of BJP led govt of idling away time 

December 29, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

A day after the meeting surrounding the construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal - the focal point of a water-sharing dispute between Haryana and Punjab remained inconclusive, the Haryana Congress on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government of idling away time over meetings on the critical issue, demanding immediate implementation of Supreme Court’s direction.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly, Congress’s Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the State government was wasting time by holding meetings on the issue of SYL, and instead, it should get the decision of the Supreme Court implemented, which is in favour of Haryana.

“The Supreme Court’s decision on SYL has come in favor of Haryana. Today there is a BJP government in Haryana and also in the Centre and it is the job of the government to implement the court’s decision but the government is wasting time and doing nothing concrete. The present government can neither take any decision in the interest of the state nor can it implement the court’s decision,” he was speaking in Sonipat.

On Thursday, the meeting on the construction of the SYL canal was held in Chandigarh under the chairmanship of Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in which Chief Ministers and officials of Haryana and Punjab participated, but it remained inconclusive.

Mr. Hooda said the performance of the BJP-Jannayak Janta Party alliance government in Haryana has been dismal and disappointing, and they have failed to give any hope to the people of the State. “This is the reason why BJP and JJP are yearning for public support in Haryana, whereas Congress’s ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ campaign and ‘Jan Aakrosh’ rallies are getting tremendous support,” he added.

“Through its programmes, Congress has reached every home and every person. The crowd gathering in the party’s rallies shows this time the people have decided to form the Congress government in the State,” he said.

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s upcoming ‘Nyaya Yatra’, Hooda said this decision is in the national interest. It will get historic support and love from the public like ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.