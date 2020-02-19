Syed Ali Geelani ‘last wish’ videos: J&K Police open inquiry

The J&K police have initiated an inquiry to find out who smuggled two videos of the ailing 90-year-old Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Geelani, in which he made his “last wish”, from his Srinagar house and managed to send them across the border.

The police have detained Mr. Geelani’s cook and a helper to question them on who video-graphed it and how the videos managed to bypass the joint CRPF-J&K police scrutiny at the gates. The separatist leader has been under house arrest since 2010. Only a close relation is allowed to see him.

All those serving grocery to the residence are also under the scanner, the police said.

The videos forced the authorities to instal more CCTVs in and around his residence in Srinagar’s Hyderpora area.

Top police sources said the security agencies were taken aback after seeing the videos surfacing from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) earlier this month, as the health of the separatist leader had deteriorated due to aggravating chest congestion.

In these videos, Mr. Geelani expressed a wish to be buried in Srinagar’s Eidgah rather than his ancestral graveyard in Sopore, posing a security challenge. They went viral and over 50,000 views were reported on many Twitter handles within 24 hours of being uploaded.