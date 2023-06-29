Never spoke about rotational CM post in Chhattisgarh: Singh Deo

June 29, 2023 10:12 am | Updated 10:31 am IST - Raipur

A day after his appointment as the deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh by the Congress high command, T.S. Singh Deo on Thursday, June 29, 2023, said he had never spoken of an "agreement" over rotation of the chief ministerial post and claimed it was a buzz created by the media.

After arriving at the Raipur airport from New Delhi on Thursday morning, Mr. Singh Deo expressed gratitude to the party for the announcement of his elevation and said "der aaye durust aaye" (better late than never).

Also read: Profile | T.S. Singh Deo | The challenger within

A Congress statement on June 28 said party president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for the appointment of Mr. Singh Deo as the deputy Chief Minister in Chhattisgarh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision to appoint him as the deputy CM came just a few months ahead of state Assembly elections due this year-end, but Mr. Singh Deo said the responsibility given even for a day is crucial.

He was accorded a warm welcome on Thursday, June 29, 2023, by a huge crowd of supporters at the airport who raised slogans of "TS Baba zindabad" .

Asked about the two-and-half years of power-sharing "agreement" between him and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Mr. Singh Deo said, “I never discussed any 2.5 year agreement. It was a buzz in the media. However, I always got positive support from the media."'

The Congress's move to appoint Mr. Singh Deo, locked in a turf war with CM Baghel for months, as deputy CM appears to be an attempt to stem infighting in the state unit and prepare it for the year-end Assembly polls.

Mr. Baghel, who faces a formidable challenge from the Opposition BJP in the crucial Assembly elections, has hailed Mr. Singh Deo's appointment, seeking to put up a united face.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.