Minister Swati Singh opens beer bar, outcry makes Adityanath seek report

As photographs of Uttar Pradesh Minister Swati Singh purportedly inaugurating a beer bar went viral on social media and Opposition parties questioned if this is the true face of the BJP government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sought a report.

Ms. Swati Singh is the Minister of State of Women Welfare, Family Welfare, Maternity and Child Welfare.

“The CM has taken a cognisance of the Minister inaugurating a beer bar in the presence of senior officers and sought a clarification from them,” an official spokesman said in Lucknow on Monday night.

In the pictures, Ms.Singh is seen cutting a ribbon with a group of people, including some bureaucrats, standing alongside her.

Ms.Singh, wife of Dayashankar Singh who was suspended for allegedly making derogatory remarks against BSP supremo Mayawati, is said to have ‘inaugurated’ the bar on May 20.

She was not immediately available for a comment.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said, “This aptly shows the contradictions in the ruling BJP... They say one thing, but practice something else.” This comes at a time when women in Uttar Pradesh were in the forefront in protests against liquor, he added.

Congress leader Dwijendra Tripathi said this incident shows the real “chaal (action), charitra (character) and chehra (face)” of the BJP government.

BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi came out in her defence, saying since liquor is not banned in the State, her action is not illegal.