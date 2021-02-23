Swastha Sathi: “Hospitals will lose licence for non-compliance”

Kolkata

23 February 2021 22:56 IST

Insurance scheme provides ₹5 lakh cashless treatment to every family in Bengal

The Bengal government on Tuesday issued a notification saying hospitals and health establishment will face cancellation of licence if Swastha Sathi scheme beneficiaries are not entertained.

The Swastha Sathi is an insurance scheme rolled out by the government providing ₹5 lakh cashless treatment to every family. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has extended the scheme to all 10-crore residents.

“All clinical establishments with an indoor strength of 10 beds and above are mandated to empanel themselves in the scheme,” the notification said.

It is one of the 11 flagship schemes of the State government under the Duare Sarkar campaign. Instances of certain hospitals turning away beneficiaries has provided a handle to the political parties in the Opposition against the Trinamool Congress government.

“It is brought to the notice of all hospitals and nursing homes that non-empanelment or refusing/denying treatment to the scheme shall be treated as violation of Clause v and ( w) of Sub Section 3 of Section 7 of The West Bengal Clinical Establishment (Registration, Regulation and Transparency) Act, 2017 which may lead to cancellation/revocation or non-renewal of the CE licence of the hospital/nursing home,” the notification said.