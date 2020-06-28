Swab test made must for air passengers in Tripura

The Tripura government has made swab test compulsory for all incoming flight passengers.
A separate unit with adequate number of doctors and heath staff has been set up at the arrival lounge of the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport here for the purpose.
Change in strategy
Hitherto select passengers from each flight had to undergo the test. However, detection of COVID-19 virus in several passengers compelled the State government to change strategy and get all passengers in the testing ambit.
Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb announced the decision to conduct a mandatory swab test for all passengers on arrival at the MBB Airport. “We have taken this decision to keep everyone secure from COVID-19”, he asserted.
Mr. Deb urged everyone to cooperate with the government to keep the State safe from the pandemic.
At present, Air India, Indigo and Air Asia are running flights in the Kolkata–Agartala and the Agartala–Guwahati sectors.
The number of outgoing passengers, however, has declined due to the dismal coronavirus situation in major air travel destinations.
