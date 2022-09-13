Suvendu Adhikari’s call to Left friends to join BJP’s march to Nabanna creates flutter

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari. File | Photo Credit: Kamal Narang

Ahead of BJP’s march to the West Bengal State secretariat ‘Nabanna Building’ on Tuesday, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari’s call to his ”Leftist friends” to join the march has created a flutter in the political circles.

“Friends from the Left, there will be no gain going to the CGO (Central Government Officer’s complex). If you really want to go, then accompany us to Nabanna on the 13th,” Mr. Adhikari said at a public meeting on Sunday.

Recently, the Left parties had organised a march to CGO complex where the offices of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) is located.

The BJP leader went on to say that everybody knows that “Partha Chatterjee (arrested in recruitment scam) and Anubrata Mondal (arrested in cross-border cattle smuggling scam) are small fish” and the real beneficiary of the scams is the Chief Minister. If they (Left parties) want to remove the Chief Minister from power, then they will have to go to Nabanna, Mr. Adhikari added.

Left parties reacted strongly to the remarks. Communist Party of India (Marxist) Central Committee member Sujan Chakraborty said that forefathers of the Mr. Adhikari in the BJP are aware that Left parties have remained committed to their struggle. “We will not ask the BJP to join our march to CGO. If they join, then it will pollute our movement,” he said.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh ridiculed the BJP’s march to State secretariat and said that the party cannot organise a march on its own strength.

Workers being prevented from coming to Kolkata alleges BJP

A section of BJP leaders, including State party president Sukanta Majumdar, on Monday alleged that party workers were being stopped at different places and prevented from coming to Kolkata. They were prevented from boarding trains at Alipurduar and other railway stations in north Bengal, the party top brass claimed.

“Why so afraid, Didi (Mamata Banerjee)? You ran away from Nabanna, now you are stopping BJP workers at railway station with the help of Trinamool’s police?” questioned Sukanto Majumdar, State BJP president.

Kolkata Police and Howrah City Police have made elaborate arrangements to prevent BJP supporters from reaching near State Secretariat. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is touring districts of south Bengal and will not be present at the State secretariat on Tuesday.