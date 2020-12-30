Suvendu Adhikari says his family members will join BJP soon

His father and brother are sitting Trinamool MPs from West Bengal

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday dropped clear hints that his father, Sisir Adhikari, and brother, Dibyendu Adhikari, would join the saffron party soon.

Both of them are sitting Lok Sabha members of the Trinamool Congress from Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal. Mr. Suvendu Adhikari, a former Minister in the State government, jumped to the BJP on December 19.

Mr. Adhikari, who was addressing a public rally at Khardah in North 24 Parganas, responded to a comment made by Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee.

In an apparent dig at Mr. Adhikari, Mr. Banerjee had said that while he could not make lotus bloom in his own house, how could he claim to win the entire State for the BJP.

“There is still a lot of time to come, Ram Navami has not been celebrated and lotus will certainly bloom in my family. I want to assure you that I will see to it that lotus blooms in your family at 30 B Harish Chatterjee Street,” Mr. Adhikari said.

The BJP leader also targeted political strategist Prashant Kishor, referring to a recent interview. “He (Mr. Kishor) claimed that 30% of the voters are with the Trinamool and the contest is for only 70% the votes. Who are those 30% you will have to spell it loud and clear and what about the remaining 70 %, what will they do?” Mr. Adhikari said, exhorting his supporters to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Mr. Adhikari said people in the Trinamool Congress were upset that he did not set up a regional party. “ I did not form a regional party because I do want to split 2% to 5% votes. I am here to defeat you.”

The BJP leader attacked Mr. Banerjee, calling him an “extortionist nephew”. Mr. Banerjee is the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

He questioned if Mr. Banerjee, who has been accusing him of being involved in the Narada scam, would say the same about Trinamool leader Sougata Roy who is also purportedly seen in the same sting operation video.

The Narada sting videos that were aired in 2016 showed a number of Trinamool Congress leaders allegedly taking cash on camera. Three of the leaders, including Mr. Adhikari, have since joined the BJP.

In a significant development, the State Urban Development Department on Tuesday removed Soumendu Adhikari, another member of Adhikari family from the post of chairman of Kanthi municipality.