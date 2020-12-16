Suvendu Adhikari resigns as Trinamool Congress MLA

Mr Adhikari, the MLA of Nandigram constituency in Purba Medinipur district, resigned from the sSate cabinet last month.

Rebel Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday submitted his resignation as an MLA to the West Bengal assembly secretary, party sources said.

He has been maintaining distance with the party leadership for quite some time.