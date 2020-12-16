Other States

Suvendu Adhikari resigns as Trinamool Congress MLA

Suvendu Adhikari addressing a rally. File   | Photo Credit: ASHOKE CHAKRABARTY

Rebel Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday submitted his resignation as an MLA to the West Bengal assembly secretary, party sources said.

Mr Adhikari, the MLA of Nandigram constituency in Purba Medinipur district, resigned from the sSate cabinet last month.

He has been maintaining distance with the party leadership for quite some time.

