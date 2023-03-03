ADVERTISEMENT

Suspicious balloon found in Himachal’s Hamirpur

March 03, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - Hamirpur

A team of Sadar police station reached the spot and took possession of the object

PTI

Police on Thursday evening said they recovered a suspicious balloon in Kankari Chowki village.

Some passersby saw the airplane shaped balloon entangled on a tree and immediately alerted the police, they said.

The white and purple colour balloon had something written in Urdu and Emirates in English. It also had symbols of moon and star, police said.

A team of Sadar police station reached the spot and took possession of the object. It was not clear from where it had come, an official spokesman said, adding investigation is underway.

