Suspension of doctor evokes widespread anger in Tripura

Agartala

07 August 2020 05:33 IST

He cannot be blamed for ex-Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman’s visit to a Covid Care Centre, they say

Three organisations representing government doctors slammed suspension of a health service doctor on charge of facilitating the visit of MLA and former Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman at a Covid Care Centre and demanded its revocation. Several doctors also staged a silent protest at the Agartala Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday.

The All Tripura Government Doctors Association (ATGDA) took the lead to raise voice of discontent against suspension of Dr. Uttam Bhattacharjee who was posted at the CCC at the Bhagat Singh Youth Hostel in the New Capital Complex. The Health department axed him for failing to prevent entry of the BJP MLA on August 2 and also for supplying PPE to him and his aides.

The sudden visit of Mr. Barman-led team had snowballed into a major controversy. He was seen distributing food packets and speaking to the patients who had gathered at the hostel lawn.

As he breached the COVID-19 protocol and guidelines, west Tripura district Magistrate Dr Sandeep Mahatme ordered Mr. Barman to remain under institutional quarantine for a week and thereafter to be under home quarantine for another week. But he refused to accept the order and even lashed out at the district administration for working under pressure.

Failing to get the five-time MLA in institutional quarantine, the State government ordered a magisterial enquiry into the episode at the CCC. The Health department also conducted a departmental probe that resulted in the suspension of Dr. Bhattacharjee.

But the suspension evoked the ire of the doctors representing all forums. They termed the action hasty and unfortunate.

The ATGDA and two other organisations of physicians wanted the suspension to be revoked as Dr. Bhattacharjee was not responsible for the event.