Suspended J&K DSP Davinder Singh gets bail in terror case

Davinder Singh

New Delhi

19 June 2020 16:49 IST

The court noted that the probe agency had failed to file the chargesheet within 90 days from his arrest.

Suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh, arrested while ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway earlier this year, was granted bail by a Delhi court on Friday, his lawyer said.

Singh and another accused in the case — Irfan Shafi Mir — were granted the relief by the court in a case filed by a special cell of the Delhi Police, noting that the probe agency failed to file the chargesheet within 90 days from his arrest, as prescribed under law, their lawyer M S Khan said.

The bail was granted on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh and two sureties of like amount.

Advertising

Advertising