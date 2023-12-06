Suspended IPS officer Aditya Kumar surrenders in Patna court

December 06, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - Patna

Former Senior Superintendent of Police Aditya Kumar, who was suspended for being accused of impersonating the Chief Justice of Patna High Court in a case related to cheating, surrendered in a court in Patna on Tuesday and was sent to jail. He had been absconding after being suspended from service in a case of disproportionate assets.

The suspended Indian Police Services (IPS) officer of the 2011 batch had appealed to the Supreme Court for relief but the apex court recently denied him bail and asked him to surrender within two weeks ending on December 6.

The Bihar police had been searching for the absconding IPS officer for a long time. In October 2022, the Economic Offences Unit had registered a case against him, following which he was suspended from the service.

Several cases have been lodged against him under sections 353, 387, 419, 420, 467, 468 and 120B, 66 C & D of the Indian Penal Code. Earlier in 2022, a case of disproportionate assets of ₹1.37 crore was registered against him and four others by the State’s Economic Offences Unit on the charges of cheating, impersonation, extortion and other offences. The FIR alleged that the suspects called the Director General of Bihar Police posing as the Chief Justice of Patna High Court and asked him to close a case against Mr. Kumar where he had been accused of conspiring with the liquor mafia in the dry State of Bihar as SSP, Gaya.

The Patna High Court, too, had earlier rejected a petition for anticipatory bail filed and told Mr. Kumar to surrender within four weeks.