Suspended DSP Davinder Singh produced in special NIA court in Jammu

Davinder Singh. File

Davinder Singh. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Suspended Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Davinder Singh, who was arrested for helping two terrorists travel out of Jammu and Kashmir, was produced in a special court here on Thursday, officials said.

They said the suspended officer was produced in the special NIA court along with the two terrorists and their two associates.

Syed Irfan, brother of a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist arrested along with Mr. Singh, was also produced in the court by the NIA after it arrested him on Thursday.

The NIA sought 15-day custody to interrogate the five, officials said.

The accused were brought to the court in bullet-proof vehicles with their faces covered.

A battery of mediapersons was seen outside the court complex.

The NIA, which took over the investigations into the case last weekend, brought them here on Wednesday on a transit remand from Kulgam in south Kashmir.

Jan 23, 2020

