Suspected terrorists hurl grenade at CRPF personnel in Srinagar, vehicles damaged

Suspected terrorists hurled a grenade at CRPF personnel in Kawdara locality here on Saturday, resulting in damage to several vehicles, police said.
However, there was no immediate report of any casualty or injury, they said.
A grenade was hurled by terrorists to target CRPF personnel posted in Kawdara locality of the interior area of the city in the afternoon, a police official said.
Several vehicles were hit by the shrapnels, he said.
The area was cordoned off immediately after the explosion and further details are awaited, the official said.
