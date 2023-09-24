HamberMenu
Suspected narco smuggler arrested in J&K’s Poonch

A packet of narcotics, believed to be heroin which he was trying to smuggle, was recovered from his possession, the officials said

September 24, 2023 10:23 am | Updated 10:23 am IST - Jammu

PTI

A suspected narcotic smuggler was injured after Army troops opened fire on observing suspicious movement along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

The suspected smuggler was arrested and a packet of narcotics, believed to be heroin which he was trying to smuggle, was recovered from his possession, the officials said.

They said the incident occurred late Saturday night when troops guarding the LoC observed suspicious movement of a person at Karmara in Gulpur sector and challenged him.

However, the suspected smuggler tried to flee across the LoC and was fired upon, the officials said, identifying him as Yasir Nazir, a local resident who stated he had gone across the LoC to collect a narcotics consignment.

Nazir has been hospitalised for the treatment of bullet injuries under police custody, the officials said.

