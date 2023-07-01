ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected Maoists torch nine machines at crusher unit in Odisha

July 01, 2023 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

10 Maoists including some women cadres barged into the crusher unit

PTI

Suspected Maoists ransacked properties and set fire to nine machines in a crusher unit in Odisha's Rayagada district, police said on July 1.

The incident took place near Deokupali under the jurisdiction of Muniguda police station late on Friday night.

According to the police, 10 Maoists including some women cadres barged into the crusher unit and set fire to two porcelain machines, five Hywas and two loaders.

The red rebels also left behind posters in which they claimed that they destroyed the machines as the crusher unit was causing pollution in the area. They also alleged that the crusher unit owner was exploiting the labourers.

