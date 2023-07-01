Suspected Maoists torch nine machines at crusher unit in Odisha

July 01, 2023 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

Suspected Maoists ransacked properties and set fire to nine machines in a crusher unit in Odisha's Rayagada district, police said on July 1.

The incident took place near Deokupali under the jurisdiction of Muniguda police station late on Friday night.

According to the police, 10 Maoists including some women cadres barged into the crusher unit and set fire to two porcelain machines, five Hywas and two loaders.

The red rebels also left behind posters in which they claimed that they destroyed the machines as the crusher unit was causing pollution in the area. They also alleged that the crusher unit owner was exploiting the labourers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT